×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Seth Rollins News: The Kingslayer makes a big announcement for RAW 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
683   //    26 Nov 2018, 11:31 IST

The IC Title Open Challenge is back again
The IC Title Open Challenge is back again

What's the story?

No one can doubt how talented and gifted a performer Seth Rollins is. However, the Intercontinental Championship really hasn't been in the spotlight ever since he became the Champion, because of one reason or another.

All of that is set to change from this week. Rollins posted on Twitter that he's bringing back the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins captured the RAW Tag Team Championships on the same night that Roman Reigns announced that he has been battling leukaemia. Ambrose used that opportunity to deliver a Dirty Deeds to Rollins and turn heel thereafter.

The two men recently played a game of cat and mouse on RAW. It ended with a flurry of fists in an in-ring altercation. The two men are scheduled to meet at WWE TLC next month.

The heart of the matter

RAW has an incredibly stacked roster and the title that should be used to elevate the mid-card has been relegated to the back of the line owing to storyline reasons. It will make fans very happy indeed to know that the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge will be making a comeback soon.

Rollins revealed that he learns the most by testing himself. And therefore, he will test himself against the talented RAW roster by putting his title on the line. So many of RAW's performers could potentially seize this opportunity and have a great match against Seth Rollins.

What's next?

RAW comes our way in a few hours and it will be interesting to see what the next chapter of the Ambrose-Rollins rivalry is. It will also be interesting to see who steps up to the plate to challenge The Intercontinental Champion. I cannot wait!

Who should challenge Seth Rollins on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Things Dean Ambrose can do to hurt Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds for Seth Rollins as the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Seth Rollins is the best wrestler in The Shield
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dean Ambrose once again assaults Seth Rollins...
RELATED STORY
What happened after RAW went off the air: Seth Rollins...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins' injury is bad for The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Prove Dean Ambrose Will Never...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins' Status For RAW After Suffering...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Good news for RAW after Dean Ambrose's heel turn
RELATED STORY
5 Things that can happen on Raw after Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us