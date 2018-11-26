Seth Rollins News: The Kingslayer makes a big announcement for RAW

The IC Title Open Challenge is back again

What's the story?

No one can doubt how talented and gifted a performer Seth Rollins is. However, the Intercontinental Championship really hasn't been in the spotlight ever since he became the Champion, because of one reason or another.

All of that is set to change from this week. Rollins posted on Twitter that he's bringing back the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins captured the RAW Tag Team Championships on the same night that Roman Reigns announced that he has been battling leukaemia. Ambrose used that opportunity to deliver a Dirty Deeds to Rollins and turn heel thereafter.

The two men recently played a game of cat and mouse on RAW. It ended with a flurry of fists in an in-ring altercation. The two men are scheduled to meet at WWE TLC next month.

The heart of the matter

RAW has an incredibly stacked roster and the title that should be used to elevate the mid-card has been relegated to the back of the line owing to storyline reasons. It will make fans very happy indeed to know that the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge will be making a comeback soon.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself...so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Rollins revealed that he learns the most by testing himself. And therefore, he will test himself against the talented RAW roster by putting his title on the line. So many of RAW's performers could potentially seize this opportunity and have a great match against Seth Rollins.

What's next?

RAW comes our way in a few hours and it will be interesting to see what the next chapter of the Ambrose-Rollins rivalry is. It will also be interesting to see who steps up to the plate to challenge The Intercontinental Champion. I cannot wait!

