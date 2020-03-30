Seth Rollins on when fans can expect his stable to get a name

Rollins was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

He opened up on his stable getting a name somewhere down the line.

Rollins, Murphy, and AOP

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, RAW Superstar Seth Rollins made an appearance and discussed a wide variety of topics. The Monday Night Messiah opened up on his stable possibly getting a name somewhere down the line, and said that it could happen after WrestleMania 36 is done with. Rollins also added that he has a bunch of ideas for his faction's name.

Yeah, I have some ideas [on names]. I've had some cool names in the past, so we'll see where it lands. Maybe, post-WrestleMania. But, I've got some things brewing.

Seth Rollins on WWE's The Bump:

2019 was the year of Seth Rollins. In addition to winning the Royal Rumble match, he defeated Brock Lesnar on two separate occasions for the Universal title. Rollins began getting negative reactions and was turned heel soon after Survivor Series. He aligned with Authors of Pain, and instantly turned into one of the biggest heels in all of WWE. Rollins later recruited Murphy in his stable.

Rollins is set to take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36. Hopefully, the top brass considers the ideas he has for a possible name for his faction soon after The Show of Shows is done and dusted with.