"Forget all this garbage!" - Seth Rollins reacts to WrestleMania match announcement

Seth Rollins is very excited to have his own "main event" at WrestleMania 38.

This morning at WWE Headquarters, Seth "Freakin" Rollins met with Vince McMahon in his office. The meeting resulted in Mr. McMahon giving The Visionary a match at WrestleMania this weekend.

Rollins will face a yet-to-be-named opponent of McMahon's choosing. Mr. McMahon giving Rollins a spot on the WrestleMania card has prompted a series of excited tweets from the RAW Superstar.

"FORGET ALL THIS GARBAGE! I'M MANIA-BOUNDDDDDD!! #WrestleMania," Seth Rollins tweeted.

Another tweet read:

"VINNIE MAC IN CLUTCH @VinceMcMahon #WrestleMania."

Seth Rollins won't know his opponent until WrestleMania 38

The most interesting wrinkle in Seth "Freakin" Rollins' match announcement with Vince McMahon today is that he won't know his opponent until he is introduced at WrestleMania 38.

This certainly may back up recent reports that Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38 is none other than former All Elite Wrestling star "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Armed with that knowledge, there's a chance that WWE did a potential disservice to their RAW audience tonight by releasing this video on social media early. By doing so, there's a chance that members of the WWE Universe who might have tuned in tonight to see if Cody Rhodes would appear might just skip the episode altogether and wait for WrestleMania 38 instead.

Tonight is the last episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania, and the company should be going out of its way to get as many eyeballs on tonight's episode as possible. Did they make a mistake by releasing this video ahead of time? Only time will tell.

