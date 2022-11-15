Seth Rollins has reacted to WWE announcing that he will defend his United States Championship against Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary held an open challenge for the title last week, which was answered by Bobby Lashley. The match never started, however, as The All Mighty attacked him before the bell rang. Austin Theory then came out and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. He was unsuccessful in his attempt thanks to interference from Lashley.

A match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was announced for this week's RAW. WWE recently broke the news on Twitter that it will now be a title match, as The Visionary will once again put his gold on the line against the Judgment Day member.

Rollins reacted to the announcement in a four-worded tweet, stating that he will definitely be defending his title.

"GD right I am," Seth wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins' latest tweet about his upcoming match against Finn Balor

The Visionary is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He won the US title for the second time in his career on RAW several weeks ago after dethroning Bobby Lashley. This was after Brock Lesnar returned and took out The All Mighty with an F5 and a Kimura Lock.

Seth Rollins is seemingly transitioning into a babyface, which makes sense as he's currently a fan favorite despite portraying a heel for a while now. After he sent out the tweet, several fans reacted to it with various comments. You can check out some of them below.

One fan thinks that Bobby Lashley might get involved in the match tonight:

Another fan is expecting a masterclass performance:

Finn Balor has the advantage going into the match because he has the rest of The Judgment Day in his corner. They could interfere in the match and cost Seth Rollins the title. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out on RAW.

Do you think there will be a title change on RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes