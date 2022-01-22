Seth Rollins references Jon Moxley on SmackDown

Seth Rollins referenced AEW wrestler Jon Moxley this week on SmackDown whilst cutting a promo against Roman Reigns.

Rollins noted that The Usos had been watching Reigns' back recently in the same way that he and Mox did when he was in The Shield. While "Ambrose" has been mentioned before on WWE TV, this is the first time that the name Jon Moxley has been directly referenced.

The exact quote saw Rollins refer to The Usos as Reigns' pedestal in the same way that The Shield once was.

"Just like me and Mox did in the Shield. The Usos are your pedestal!"

Rollins has made his entire feud with Roman Reigns about the fact that he created him when he was part of The Shield. It has been a well-known story since 2012 that Rollins was The Architect of The Shield and Reigns' success and growth is owed to his former Shield Brother.

Seth Rollins' former teammate Jon Moxley returned to AEW this week

Seth Rollins picked a perfect time to make this reference since Jon Moxley made his return to AEW TV earlier this week.

The former AEW World Champion was forced to take a few months away from the spotlight after admitting he had a problem and was attending rehab to get help.

Moxley was able to return and looked much happier and healthier this week on Dynamite where he cut an explosive promo.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former WWE Superstar is still a popular member of the wrestling world and it appears that his former teammates are still keeping tabs on his career with AEW since this was the perfect time to mention him as part of their feud.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Genci Papraniku