Seth Rollins to reform Shield with 2 names, The Fiend returns with 5 stars? 4 Predictions for tonight's WWE SmackDown 

The post-WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, tonight. The show will feature all the fallout from The Show of Shows.

Much like Monday's RAW, tonight's SmackDown could have some big things in store for fans. From big returns to surprising twists to fresh feuds, tonight's SmackDown could be one of the biggest shows of the year.

On that note, here are four last-minute predictions for this week's WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bo Dallas could return as The Fiend with 5 other stars on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have been off WWE television over the last few months due to Uncle Howdy's injury. However, Howdy has now been medically cleared, and the faction is rumored to return shortly.

The company could have the stable return on tonight's show with a twist. Bo Dallas, who plays Uncle Howdy on-screen, could ditch the character to return as The Fiend in honor of his late brother, Bray Wyatt.

Bo could be accompanied by the rest of the Wyatt Sicks, which includes Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. Following that, The Fiend could introduce the co-leader of the faction, Alexa Bliss.

Little Miss Bliss could join the stable tonight and share the leadership responsibilities with The Fiend.

#3. Aleister Black could return

WWE has been teasing the arrival of a mystery superstar via cryptic vignettes over the last few weeks. Reports have it that Malakai Black, fka Aleister Black, is the man behind the cryptic video packages.

If that is indeed the case, Black could be one of the surprise returns on tonight's WWE SmackDown. The creative team could have the former AEW star return to lay waste to some mid-carder tonight before potentially planting seeds of his inclusion in The Wyatt Sicks faction.

#2. Randy Orton could challenge John Cena to a match

John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Following that, The Cenation Leader made an appearance on this week's RAW to address fans. However, the segment ended with Randy Orton leveling Cena with an RKO.

Given how things unfolded, WWE is seemingly heading towards a big feud between the former rivals. Orton could appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash.

#1. Seth Rollins could re-form The Shield

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, thanks to the help from Paul Heyman. Following that, The Visionary added a new member, Bron Breakker, to his new faction on WWE RAW.

Rollins could now add a new member to his faction on tonight's WWE SmackDown. The Architect could have Drew McIntyre join his ranks tonight to complete his faction.

Seth Rollins could name the new faction as The Shield to mock Roman Reigns.

