Seth Rollins to reform "The Authority" with Hall of Famer at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential alliance

Seth Rollins is set to battle Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41. It is one of the most heated bouts heading into the show. However, there is a possibility that Rollins might form a new alliance at The Show of Shows to thrill the viewers.

When Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW a few weeks ago at Madison Square Garden, he attacked Seth Rollins, who injured him at Royal Rumble. As officials came out to stop Reigns from injuring Rollins, he saw Paul Heyman comforting CM Punk. The OTC went on to attack The Best in The World, laying the foundation for a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows on April 19 & 20, fans might witness something that will change the landscape of the business.

The Visionary took the fans by storm when he betrayed The Shield in 2014 to join forces with Triple H to form "The Authority." Something similar could happen if he turns heel at this year's Show of Shows to join forces with the wicked Paul Heyman.

Last week on SmackDown, CM Punk teased that Paul Heyman might betray his Tribal Chief. While fans might be anticipating Heyman to side with Punk, an alliance with Seth Rollins could send thrill waves through Allegiant Stadium next month.

While it is certainly possible, it should be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. Fans will get their answers next month at WrestleMania 41.

What else could happen when Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk battle at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Considering the star power, the Triple-Threat match will likely be the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. Fans could witness cinema unfold during the battle.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have had tensions for over a decade, so there is a high chance CM Punk will take advantage and pick up the win. Another possibility to ensure victory will be to finally shake hands with Paul Heyman, who might betray Roman Reigns to side with his former client.

This is likely the most unpredictable match leading to The Grandest Stage of Them All, so it will be interesting to see which side will emerge victorious.

