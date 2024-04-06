Seth Rollins replaced, major rule change, and more - 4 things Triple H could do at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania 40 takes over Philadelphia this weekend and it seems that there could be several swerves taking place on the show if Triple H decides to mix things up.

While The Bloodline is expected to run riot on both nights, some people could ensure that this isn't the case, especially WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The Game recently noted that he wasn't in a position to return to active in-ring action in WWE, but that doesn't mean he can't ensure that his presence isn't felt on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Triple H helps Cody Rhodes on Night One

One rumor that seems to be circling heading into WrestleMania XL is that The Bloodline will target Seth Rollins and put him out of action before the tag team match on Night One.

This would leave Cody Rhodes in a position where he is forced to wrestle in a handicap match against Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event on Night One, unless The Game steps in.

The Game could either change the rules of the match, make it a singles competition instead, or even offer Cody Rhodes a replacement partner as he is able to step in as the CCO.

#3. The Game prevents The Rock from helping Roman Reigns on Night Two

If The Bloodline is successful on Night One of WrestleMania XL, then Cody Rhodes will be forced to wrestle Roman Reigns on Sunday night in a championship match that is subject to 'Bloodline rules'.

This would allow interference from all members of The Bloodline, putting Rhodes at a major disadvantage.

The former 14-time world champion could be the one to stop The Rock from interfering in the match and also ensure that a level of fairness is maintained. This could include ensuring that Rhodes has backup as well since 'Bloodline rules' basically means no disqualification.

#2. Triple H restarts Night One tag team match after The Bloodline interferes

Triple H is clearly a face, which means he is likely to side with the other babyfaces Rhodes and Rollins on Night One if The Bloodline tries to interfere.

The main event tag team match isn't expected to see The Bloodline at ringside. However, if Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman decide to interfere in the match, then The Game could step in and restart the match or add any stipulation to his liking.

The Bloodline could then be banned from being at ringside and the match could continue in a fair manner.

#1. Triple H helps Damian Priest to cash in on Roman Reigns

Triple H may not physically be able to do anything about his issues with The Bloodline, but he could be part of a major swerve like what he did at SummerSlam 2013.

The Game could allow Roman Reigns to pick up the win before being the man to bring down Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and even make the three count himself.

It would be an incredible way for Reigns to lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, also giving The Rock the perfect reason to stick around even after WrestleMania XL.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think Triple H will get involved at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion