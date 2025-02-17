Seth Rollins to retire from WWE? Exploring his options after in-ring career ends

At 38, Seth Rollins is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the business. He has close to 20 years of experience inside the squared circle, with a large chunk of his career having been spent in WWE. But, Father Time waits for no one, which begs the question, is Rollins set to retire from pro wrestling?

The answer to that question is fortunately a "No". As of this writing, Seth Rollins has no plans to leave professional wrestling, let alone WWE. That being said, there have been discussions about his future. In particular, what his role could be once he does decide to hang up his wrestling gear for good.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Seth Rollins believes he is closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning. That said, he is still in his prime both mentally and physically. Nevertheless, he is aware of his situation, as he revealed that he is already discussing his future as an executive or perhaps adopting a creative role backstage.

"I think we're in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be. But again, that's in its infancy," claimed Seth Rollins.

It would be interesting to see what The Visionary could offer as a full-time backstage employee. But, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation.

Seth Rollins' focus will be on tonight for his Elimination Chamber qualifier

Retirement will be the last thing on Seth Rollins' mind right now. As he mentioned, he is still very much in his prime, and right now, he is focused on getting back to the top. And, tonight, he will need to be focused on his Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

The former World Heavyweight Champion will be taking on Finn Balor on RAW tonight. The match was set after Balor's Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio got Adam Pearce to book the match.

It is sure to be an incredible bout and one that either man could win. But, there can be no denying that Rollins is the favorite heading in.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. After all, the winner will not only book their ticket to WrestleMania, but they could also earn themselves a world title opportunity.

