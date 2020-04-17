Seth Rollins reveals an interesting story about Money in the Bank 2013

Seth Rollins has a great connection with the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. After all, he is a MITB briefcase winner and cashed it in at WrestleMania 31 to become the WWE Champion. The Monday Night Messiah has however revealed an interesting story about why he was unhappy before the 2013 edition of the PPV.

In 2013, Rollins was part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley. He was holding the Tag Team Championships with the Big Dog at the time and was challenged by The Usos at Money In The Bank 2013.

WWE recently shared the entire match on their Twitter account which can be seen below.

However, the match did not make it to the main card and was relegated to the Kickoff Show. Rollins would then reveal that all four men were not happy that the match was not on the main card and they were out to prove a point. He also said that after that night, he has never been on the Kickoff show for any PPV.

Fun story: the 4 of us were so pissed about being on the kickoff that we had an extra chip on our shoulder for this one. Don’t think I’ve been on a kickoff since. https://t.co/aVAB7T2nPq — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 17, 2020

What happened that night?

Money in the Bank 2013 emanated from the Wells Fargo Center and was the fourth edition of the PPV. We had two MITB Ladder matches that night which were won by Damien Sandow and Randy Orton respectively.

The Shield were wreaking havoc across WWE and were in dominant form heading into the match. The bout between the two teams set the tone for a fantastic night with many saying that the match should have been on the main card rather than being on the Kickoff show.

After an intense battle, it was Rollins and Reigns who emerged victorious in the end. The Usos have since gone on to become a six-time tag team champs while The Shield members also achieved a lot of individual success.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are still in contention for tag team gold on the Blue brand while Rollins made his intentions clear on RAW by attacking the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

It can be said that this was a defining moment in their careers and Rollins' revelation adds more truth to that statement.