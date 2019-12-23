Seth Rollins reveals the biggest positive of Jon Moxley leaving WWE

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins teamed with Jon Moxley for several years in WWE

One of the most newsworthy wrestling moments of 2019 came when Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) left WWE at the end of his contract in April and signed with AEW.

Speaking in his ‘WWE 365’ documentary on the WWE Network, Seth Rollins revealed that he “hated” to see Moxley leave the company but, from a storyline perspective, his exit finally allowed all three members of The Shield to move on and do their own thing as singles competitors.

“There was certainly a bittersweet nature to it. You hate to see him go. Someone that you’ve been through so much with in Ambrose over the course of your career in WWE, but I think it was almost necessary for all of us to move on from The Shield, in a way.

“Knowing that that era [The Shield] was done for good, it was easy to focus on just being Seth Rollins and easy for Roman to focus on just being Roman Reigns, and we could really step forward and take our singles careers to the next level.”

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE 365 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

What has happened since The Shield separated?

Jon Moxley has gone on to work for AEW and NJPW since leaving WWE, and he is currently involved in a major storyline with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Seth Rollins has feuded with Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt since Moxley’s departure, while he recently turned heel by attacking Kevin Owens and aligning with AOP.

As for Roman Reigns, he was SmackDown’s #1 pick in the 2019 draft in October. He spent much of the summer in storylines with Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan, and he is now feuding with King Corbin on Friday nights.