Seth Rollins reveals which legendary match inspired him to become a wrestler

Seth Rollins has revealed which wrestling match inspired him to try the sport professionally.

The former Universal Champion looked back on a WrestleMania classic from two decades ago.

Seth Rollins (Picture source: Bleacher Report)

Throughout the years, we've witnessed some of the most iconic rivalries of all time in WWE history, one of them being the historic feud between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz and Team E&C.

At WrestleMania 2000, these three iconic tag teams took center stage once again and battled each other in another classic ladder match. With 2020 marking the 20th anniversary of the match, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter and revealed that this was the match which inspired him to become a wrestler.

Since making his WWE debut, Seth Rollins has accomplished multiple achievements and has already entered his name in the history books by becoming one of the only superstars to win the NXT, WWE, Universal, Intercontinental and US Championships.

Prior to signing with WWE, Rollins was also a household name on the Independent Circuit, where he was a former Ring of Honor World Champion and had already established his place as one of the finest to step foot in the business.

In a recent tweet, The Monday Night Messiah revealed which match inspired him to try his hand in the wrestling business, in the first place, as the 33-year-old tweeted out the following:

Match that convinced me to give this ol wrasslin thing a shot. Thanks boys! https://t.co/0JFPQSimnb — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 29, 2020

What's next for Seth Rollins?

Rollins is currently focused on this year's WrestleMania 36, where he will be facing Kevin Owens in a feud that has lasted quite a few months and is likely to culminate at WrestleMania.