Seth Rollins reveals why he didn't used to like Triple H

Seth Rollins used to be part of Triple H's Authority faction

Despite beginning 2019 as one of the top babyfaces on WWE television, Seth Rollins is set to end the year as a heel on RAW after fans gradually turned against him during his run as a main-event good guy.

Asked about the WWE Universe’s perception of his character, the two-time Universal Champion acknowledged on the latest ‘WWE 365’ documentary on the WWE Network that fans are entitled to change their opinion.

As a lifelong WWE fan himself, he even admitted that there was a stage when he did not like Triple H because he did not think the 14-time World Champion could wrestle.

“Look, I’ve been that fan. I’ve been all levels of wrestling fan. I’ve been the kid in the front row holding up my Hulk Hogan hat and t-shirt, and I’ve been the fickle fifteen-year-old that didn’t think Triple H knew how to work. I’ve been these people. One August they love you, and the next August they hate you.”

Seth Rollins and Triple H’s history

Ever since Seth Rollins became the first NXT Champion in the brand’s history, he has regularly been involved in storylines and major career highlights with Triple H.

One of the biggest moments of Rollins’ career came in June 2014 when, one night after The Shield defeated Evolution for the second pay-per-view in a row, “The Architect” turned heel and aligned with Triple H by joining The Authority.

Rollins went on to defeat his long-time mentor at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, while HHH recently offered the former Shield member a spot on Team NXT at Survivor Series.