Seth Rollins reveals why the relocation of WWE WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center is the best thing for him

'The Monday Night Messiah' says the relocation of WrestleMania 36 is the best thing that could've happened to him.

Rollins will battle Kevin Owens at this year's 'Show of Shows'.

Seth Rollins will take part in WrestleMania 36 scheduled on April 4th and 5th

At WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will finally culminate their long-term feud, as the former pair of Universal Champions prepare themselves for a showdown at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

In the lead-up to 'Mania 36, Rollins recently sat down for an interview with WWE's The Bump and during the conversation, 'The Monday Night Messiah' said that the relocation of WrestleMania 36 from the Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center is the best thing that could've happened to his match.

Seth Rollins on WrestleMania 36 moving to the Performance Center

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins said that the relocation of WrestleMania 36 is the best thing that could've happened to his match against Kevin Owens, considering the fact that both Rollins and Owens have a lot of history in the WWE Performance Center and it adds a lot of element to their 'Mania match. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"The relocation from the Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center is maybe the best thing that could have happened to this match between myself, and Kevin Owens. There's so much history that Kevin and I both had in NXT and in this building. I sort of detailed it a few nights ago on Raw. But, it really adds a different element to our match. Though we won't have a live crowd there, we'll have millions of people watching around the world, and that's very exciting to know that we're going to have this match here, where it all started."- Seth Rollins said on The Bump.

When is WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 4th and 5th and will take place at the WWE Performance Center with no people in the audience.