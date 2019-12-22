Seth Rollins reveals why Vince McMahon stopped him from using The Stomp

Seth Rollins and Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins was on WWE on FOX's The Story Of where he spoke about his finisher, The Stomp. The former WWE Universal Champion revealed that he was not the one who invented the move but copied it from Japanese legend, Naomichi Marufuji.

Rollins also revealed the exact reason why Vince McMahon asked him to stop using it. He explained that he was told by Tyson Kidd to start using it as a finisher but the day after WrestleMania, where Rollins won the title by beating Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, he was asked not to use it anymore.

The former champion revealed the Vince found it too vicious for his champion. Rollins then started using the Pedigree as his finisher before managing to convince the chairman to let him use the Stomp again.

Rollins' exact words were:

I used The Stomp early on, especially in my singles career when I split from The Shield in WWE. It got me all the way to the main event at WrestleMania where I was able to, you know, beat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns the same night, cash in my Money In The Bank contract.

And then the next day, the next day I go to The Today Show and our boss, the one and only Vince McMahon, saw the highlight package and he thought that the move actually looked too vicious for his champion, for the guy representing WWE.

So he asked me to change the move. I was not interested in changing the move. I loved it. I thought it was great, super safe. It was awesome. But he got in his head that he wanted me to do something different. So I had to drift away from it for a while. And then when the time was right, I found my opening and I was able to convince him to allow me to bring it back. And so hopefully it’s back for good. It’s very worked well for me.