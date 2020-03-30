Seth Rollins says he is responsible for RAW Superstar having a career

Seth Rollins didn't hold back while taking a shot at this WWE Superstar.

The Monday Night Messiah also called this Superstar an idiot.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Ricochet recently got into a Twitter spat, after the latter looked back on an independent match and called out The Monday Night Messiah for turning to the dark side.

The match in question sees Ricochet diving off a ladder, on a bunch of wrestlers outside the ring, while Seth Rollins holds the ladder for him. Ricochet acknowledged Rollins helping him during the spot, and said that he used to be a nice guy. Ricochet then took a shot at Rollins and asked why did he change.

Rollins responded to Ricochet's tweet and indicated that he is responsible for Ricochet and several others having careers, and called him an 'idiot'. The exchange continued further, as can be seen in the tweets below:

But thanks to @WWERollins for holding the ladder for me! You used to be such a nice dude, why are you acting like a real butthead now bro? https://t.co/9G3aoBvnuN — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) March 29, 2020

You just made that article up, didn’t you? — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) March 29, 2020

I’ve never fabricated anything in my entire life. 🙏🏻 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 29, 2020

There was a time when Rollins was one of the hottest babyfaces in WWE. The reaction he got on the RAW after WrestleMania 34, when he walked out to the ring as the Intercontinental Champion, was an indication that he was ready for greater things.

The crowd began to turn on Rollins during the latter half of 2019. WWE decided to freshen things up and Rollins turned heel soon after Survivor Series 2019. He was revealed as the leader of AOP, and recruited Murphy to his stable weeks later. Rollins is slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36.