WWE News: Seth Rollins says The Undertaker should retire

Should the Phenom call it quits?

Bushboy65 TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 30 May 2018, 12:29 IST 1.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins said something that many people seem to think already

What's the story?

The Undertaker's retirement has been rumoured for the past four years. Since Brock Lesnar broke his WrestleMania streak, fans have been wondering when the Phenom would hang up the boots, and it seems that a certain Architect thinks it should happen soon.

In case you didn't know...

Since WrestleMania 30, the quality in The Undertaker's matches has definitely declined a bit, with fans and critics alike tearing apart his fights with Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, and Roman Reigns.

However, his fight with Cena at WrestleMania 34 seemed to turn fans around. His Casket Match with Rusev at Greatest Royal Rumble, while not needed, also was seen as a good match.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins appeared on GiveMeSport's 60 Second Sunday, giving quick short answers to a lightning Q&A round. The Intercontinental Champion talked pop culture to wrestling knowledge to how much he hated homework.

One important question didn't seem to catch Rollins off guard, as he easily answered it. When he was asked if The Undertaker should retire, he simply said "Yes."

GiveMeSport's 60 Second Sundays: This week, @WWERollins is up and you'll want to hear his favourite heel ever, best WrestleMania match and his answer on if Undertaker should retire or not... #WWE pic.twitter.com/tg8i92M13l — GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 27, 2018

It's almost as if Rollins has given this question some thought before.

What's next?

Seth Rollins was DQ'd in a match against Jinder Mahal this week at Monday Night Raw. As the Kingslayer moves on in his Intercontinental Championship reign, that blemish on his record is sure to cause problems later on. As far as the Deadman goes, we're sure to see him appear a few more times throughout the year.

It's hard to disagree with Rollins at this point, with The Undertaker looking gassed in matches lasting longer than 10 minutes. That being said, with his last two matches being considered a return to form for the Deadman from critics and wrestling personalities, do you think The Undertaker should retire?

Would you like to see the Undertaker retire without any last match? Sound off in the comments sections below. Youcan also send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com