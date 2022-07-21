"My mom packed it" - Seth Rollins enlisted his family for help in feud against Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has opened up about bringing back the iconic Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble.

The Visionary shocked both The Tribal Chief and many fans when he came out to The Shield's theme song while sporting the iconic black riot gear from his days in the faction. The two stars collided for the coveted Universal Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year, which came to an end via disqualification.

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Seth Rollins revealed that wearing The Shield gear was a last minute decision and that his mother and friends helped him pull it off:

"Fortunately the event was in St. Louis, which is a short drive from my home in Iowa where I kept all my old stuff. So I had a few friends coming up for the show and so I had to have them put it in a backpack, my mom packed it and delivered it to the guys, and they brought it down," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins says it felt uncomfortable wearing The Shield gear again at WWE Royal Rumble

The Visionary has been turning heads with his taste in fashion over the past few months, as he usually dresses in over-the-top clothing. Competing in the riot gear, however, was a bit challenging for him.

Rollins stated that wrestling in The Shield gear was warm and cumbersome:

"It's very warm, it's cumbersome. I'm so used to wrestling with a shirt off now that when I've got all those layers on, the vest and pants and all that, it's very warm, very much warmer than I would like it to be," said Rollins.

The former WWE Champion is currently set to face Riddle at SummerSlam on July 30 in a one-on-one match. It'll be interesting to see who will emerge victiorious.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins dressing up in The Shield gear again in the future? Let us know in the comments section below!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far