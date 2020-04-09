Seth Rollins takes a dig at the WWE Universe

Rollins responded to a fan's tweet and took a shot at the WWE Universe.

He reminded fans how they were incredibly supportive of him a year ago.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is currently one of WWE's top heels. He turned into a hated villain soon after Survivor Series and was later revealed as the leader of AOP. Rollins has now responded to a fan's tweet that takes a look back at the RAW after WrestleMania 35.

The tweet features a bunch of pictures from the night, where Rollins received huge applause from fans and he promised them that he'll be a Champion that every fan can be proud of. Rollins noticed the tweet and decided to send a message to the WWE Universe.

He recalled how the fans showered praise on him with chants of "Thank you Rollins" and "You deserve it". Check out the tweet below:

“Thank-you-Roll-ins” “You-de-serve-it” .....My how quickly we forget... https://t.co/NMSPSYt0RE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 9, 2020

Last year, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and dubbed WWE as being the best pro-wrestling in the world. This tweet kicked off a Twitter feud between Rollins and NJPW star Will Ospreay.

Rollins compared bank accounts with Ospreay in a tweet, which sent the fans into a frenzy and the Universal Champion was heavily slammed for his comments.

Soon after, Rollins began getting booed on live TV and on PPVs. By the time he began his feud with Bray Wyatt, fans had turned on him and WWE noticed the drastic change in the reaction Rollins was getting.

After Survivor Series, Rollins hinted a heel turn by blaming the RAW locker room for NXT's victory at the PPV and got into a feud with Kevin Owens. The rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 36 where Owens defeated Rollins.