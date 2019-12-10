Seth Rollins turns heel and aligns with AOP

Seth Rollins, Akam and Rezar

There was a noticeable change in the attitude of Seth Rollins following Team RAW's debacle at WWE Survivor Series. When he humiliated the entire roster for their performance in the Town Hall meeting, the WWE Universe predicted that The Architect is embracing his dark side yet again.

However, it was Kevin Owens who stood up to him and took him out with a Stunner. The two were set to sort it out inside the ring but the AOP's interference prevented the match from reaching a conclusion. It appeared that Seth Rollins was the brain behind Akam and Rezar suddenly going after Kevin Owens but the former WWE Universal Champion denied such accusations.

For weeks, even on tonight's show, Seth Rollins asked to assist Owens in his fight with AOP but the Prizefighter could sense The Architect to be responsible all the assaults on him. However, the scenario took a different turn when Rollins was revealed to be waiting inside AOP's van and the trio eventually decimated Kevin Owens.

Following the backstage attack, Seth Rollins made his way out and blamed the entire WWE Universe for his actions. He reminded how the fans took the side of Kevin Owens, overlooking all the contributions of The Architect which led him to shake hands with Akam and Rezar.

"I came out here...and I told @FightOwensFight, I told you guys I had nothing to do with AOP, and that was the truth...but the truth wasn't good enough for you!" - @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/937zOJm4yQ — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

It seems that the old Seth Rollins is back in WWE but now he has a vicious team like AOP by his side. How will the trio change the complexion of the main roster? Hopefully, we will get to see that in the coming weeks.