Seth Rollins to be victimized on WWE RAW? Analyzing potential spoiler

Seth Rollins is gearing up for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, which will serve as the go-home show leading up to Payback 2023. In this premium live event, the Visionary is slated to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The buildup to their clash has intensified, with both superstars issuing warnings to each other in last week's segments.

Additionally, the company highlighted Rollins' ongoing back injury concerns, adding a layer of intrigue to the Champmatch.

However, recent speculation emerged following the confirmation of the second match for WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. It was also revealed that the Visionary would be part of a tag team encounter alongside none other than John Cena. Their opponents would be Kudwig Kaiser and Giovani Vincii. But some pondered whether the Imperium faction might exploit this situation to target Seth Rollins on the upcoming edition of the Red brand.

Expand Tweet

Despite these speculations, such a scenario seems highly unlikely. Rollins is immersed in a rivalry with the King of Strong Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura. Their championship match is scheduled to occur just a week before the India show, which features Superstar Spectacle 2023.

The upcoming edition of RAW will be the final episode before the premium live event. As such, the company's primary focus will undoubtedly be on building anticipation for the Championship showdown rather than emphasizing the tag team action slated for Superstar Spectacle.

In addition to Seth Rollins and John Cena, other notable superstars like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch are also advertised to appear at Superstar Spectacle 2023.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and other matches at Payback 2023

The feud between the Visionary and the King of Strong Styles ignited when Nakamura made a heel turn, assaulting Rollins after winning a six-man tag team match on Raw. Following this incident, Nakamura and the Visionary engaged in a series of compelling segments, culminating in Shinsuke challenging Seth Rollins to a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.

However, the event will also feature other engaging matchups. Rey Mysterio is poised to defend his United States Championship against Austin Theory. Meanwhile, a singles bout between LA Knight and The Miz is set to unfold. Cody Rhodes will make a special guest appearance at the Grayson Waller Effect segment. Furthermore, a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

WWE Payback 2023 will be the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in 5 years

For those who might not be aware, Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 PM at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

With the event just a week away, anticipation is building, and it will undoubtedly be interesting to witness how the storylines unfold at Payback 2023.