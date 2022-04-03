Seth Rollins vs. Becky Lynch: Who had the better match at WrestleMania 38?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch should be equally proud of how well they wrestled on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The latter left it all in the ring as she grappled with Bianca Belair, coming up short in the closing moments of the contest.

The Visionary, meanwhile, had a Nightmarish outing of his own against Cody Rhodes. Neither picked up the win, but both matches were extraordinary.

Since we're wrestling fans and, well, everything needs to be a competition, let's pit the husband against the wife. Who had the better match at the conclusion of WrestleMania 38 Night 1?

Was it Becky Lynch who made Bianca Belair look like the star we know her to be? Was it Seth Frikkin Rollins who took Cody Rhodes to the limit, welcoming him back into the fold with one of the best matches of the night?

The author's verdict will follow in the next section. That said, you must remember it's just one person's opinion. Feel free to share your own in the comments below.

There is no wrong answer.

Becky Lynch vs. Seth Rollins - Who stole the show on Night 1?

Sorry Seth Rollins, but your wife wins this round. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch kicked the crowd into high gear after what has been a pretty tepid start.

The match went back and forth, and there were several near falls interspersed throughout the contest. Bianca Belair got her revenge after losing her previous title to Lynch in seconds at SummerSlam.

The Cody Rhodes story is just beginning right now. While Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes was solid, one has to imagine that their chemistry will be even better a few months down the line. So, for the time being, the Irish Lass Kicker can take a bow.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy