"That hurt me" - Seth Rollins wanted to headline WrestleMania 35 ahead of Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins has admitted he felt “hurt” when WWE announced Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey as the WrestleMania 35 main event.

Lynch defeated Flair and Rousey to win the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history. Earlier in the night, Rollins won the Universal Championship from Lesnar in the opening match of the main pay-per-view.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins said he thought WrestleMania 35 was going to be his year to headline the prestigious event.

“We’re both vying for that main-event spot and I remember Becky gets the call that they’re going to put the women on last. I’ll be honest with you, that hurt me. I thought this was gonna be my year, man. I’m getting this match with Brock, and if you have a world title match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, 99 out of 100 times that’s going on last, except this year when my wife was as hot as any babyface has ever been and she’s got a perfect foil in Ronda Rousey,” Rollins said.

Seth Rollins added that he knew Lynch vs. Flair vs. Rousey was worthy of headlining WrestleMania 35. Even so, he still held out hope before the show that WWE’s higher-ups would decide to end the night with his match against Lesnar instead.

Seth Rollins on his personal WrestleMania disappointment

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins went public with their relationship in May 2019, a month after WrestleMania 35. Lynch gave birth to the married couple’s first child, Roux, in December 2020.

Reflecting on WWE’s WrestleMania main-event decision, Rollins said he found it difficult to feel both happy for Lynch and disappointed for himself.

“God, I’m so happy for her but at the same time I’m torn with this personal disappointment that it’s not me [main-eventing]. That was a tough spot from a relationship perspective. How do I navigate this? How do I be upset for myself and feel what I need to feel but also be very happy for her and so excited for her moment?” Rollins said.

Seth Rollins’ main WWE goal is to headline WrestleMania in an advertised match. He competed in the last match of the night at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, but Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns technically main-evented that year's event.

