WWE announcer claims Seth Rollins is "p****d" heading into the Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins is booked to face his former Shield brother Roman Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Ahead of the premium live event, Monday Night RAW announcer Corey Graves has spoken of the possibility of how Seth may be feeling going into the Universal title match this Saturday.

Since his career began, Rollins has been one of the main figureheads in WWE programming, with plenty of main event matches and big title wins under his belt.

Speaking on After The Bell, Corey Graves believes that Seth Rollins is finally in a position on the card where he feels he not only belongs but that he deserves it.

"Seth Rollins is p****d, Rollins doesn't believe he should have had to find himself in this situation, Seth believes he belongs in this situation. Not only does Seth Rollins believe that he belongs in a main event with Roman reigns, Seth believes he should be Universal champion," Graves said.

The WWE title match between Lesnar and Lashley will most certainly take center stage at the Rumble. But Corey Graves believes Seth Rollins, more than anyone, will use this opportunity to steal the spotlight.

"About the whole world, talking about Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley. If that drives one person on earth to do great things. It's gonna be Seth, because Seth is gonna take this Saturday night, as an opportunity, win lose or draw to say, hey guys remember me?" Graves added.

The bigger the stage, the better The Architect always performs, and if that is anything to go by, Rollins will be ready to set the Rumble stage alight this weekend.

Seth Rollins is planning to face off with Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown

With only one more episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins spoke on Monday Night RAW about how he plans to appear on Roman Reigns' show and confront the Tribal Chief.

Despite Roman Reigns' current 500+ day reign as Universal Champion, he surprisingly goes into his title defense with a few disadvantages. The Usos are barred from ringside and The Tribal Chief has never beaten Rollins one-on-one before.

Rollins vs Reigns for the Universal title goes down this Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. Who do you see coming out on top? let us know in our poll below.

