Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) has publicly claimed that he'd be retiring from in-ring competition this September. He's set to face AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In London in a Title vs. Career match.

The former WWE Champion has two young children and returned from a serious neck injury. He could very well stick to his words and leave his boots in the ring after All In pay-per-view.

While the stipulation and his contract status telegraph a loss to Strickland, Danielson may be posturing for his next move in the industry.

Should The American Dragon decide to return to WWE, the next four potential dream matches await him.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. Ilja Dragunov is a unique WWE Superstar

If fans followed Ilja Dragunov during his time in NXT UK and NXT, they may find him weird. He danced to the ring, didn't wear kneepads, and liked pain.

Regardless of how others feel, that's just how The Mad Dragon operates. He is himself and doesn't compromise his feelings or beliefs to appease others. By offering a different type of wrestling, Dragunov has gained fans.

Daniel Bryan gained popularity in the same way. While Vince McMahon tried to make him seem like a nerd, fans couldn't help but love him when they saw his skills in the ring. Even harsh words from Michael Cole on commentary couldn't deter Bryan's popularity.

His rise was one of the most organic in wrestling history. The Mad Dragon and The American Dragon would need to meet to see whose fire burns the hottest in the ring.

#3. Pete Dunne has a similar style to Daniel Bryan

Pete Dunne and Daniel Bryan share many similarities. Both are usually no-nonsense wrestlers who like to use mat-based and submission skills in the ring.

They're also both smaller stars who can compete well above their size. The Bruiserweight was a huge fan of The American Dragon growing up, so he wears singlets resembling the trunks Bryan wore during his Yes! Movement days.

Facing off would be a dream match for Dunne. Watching the number of counters in and out of submission attempts would be worth the price of admission.

#2. Roman Reigns owes much of his success to Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan's last two matches in WWE were against Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table was the epitome of the star with all the backing from management, as evidenced by his numerous title pushes and, later, record-setting title run.

The American Dragon, however, had to fight tooth and nail for every opportunity and title shot. After Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble, to the dismay of many WWE fans, Bryan had to put The Big Dog over before WrestleMania.

The American Dragon and Edge faced Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The Tribal Chief defeated both men by stacking them on top of each other for the pin. Reigns should pay Bryan back if he returns to the company under Triple H.

#1. Gunther and Daniel Bryan share a similar vision of wrestling

Daniel Bryan gained popularity when he first debuted in WWE by outwrestling his opponents. He was a wrestler first and a sports entertainer second. The Miz tried to brag that he was a better wrestler than Bryan, but savvy fans didn't take the bait.

Gunther shares a similar vision of pro wrestling—the mat is sacred and should be treated with respect. He'd actually be perfect for AEW since they focus more on wrestling than developing characters for all of their stars.

Both men utilize strikes and submissions and can be relentless. Gunther is more of a heartless wrestling elitist, whereas Bryan is the star that fans can relate to.

The American Dragon can portray characters in sports entertainment, but he is at his best when wrestling someone who can match him move for move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback