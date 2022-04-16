7 current WWE Superstars who are real-life cousins

WWE has made a point of promoting many of their current superstars as family members in recent years.

Knowing the connection between certain superstars often allows WWE to create deeper storylines, much like the current version of The Bloodline. It's relatively well known that The Rock and Roman Reigns are cousins.

The following list focuses on current WWE Superstars who are working on the main roster.

#7-5. The Usos are Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' cousins

The Bloodline has dominated WWE ever since the feud between Jey Uso and his cousin Roman Reigns ended. The storyline between the two was one of the best of 2020 and worked because there was real-life chemistry between them.

Jey & Jimmy have since joined forces with Roman Reigns and, alongside Paul Heyman, are known as The Bloodline. The duo is currently looking to become the first-ever Undisputed Tag Team Champs when they face RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

The Usos are Rikishi's sons, who himself is the son of Roman Reigns' father's sister, I'aulualo Folau Solofa Fatu Sr. This makes the trio first cousins once removed.

#4/3. Tamina and Naomi are cousins

The Anoa'i family has dominated WWE for several generations. Some members have been added to the family through marriage. Tamina's father, Jimmy Snuka, entered the Anoa'i family when he married Sharon Georgi back in 1964, making the former Tag Team Champion part of the family.

Tamina is the cousin of Jimmy & Jey Uso, and following the marriage of Naomi & Jimmy back in 2014, the two women are now cousins. Tamina and Naomi have worked closely together throughout their careers and were once part of Team B.A.D alongside Sasha Banks.

Tamina is part of an angle for the 24/7 Championship on RAW, while Naomi is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Sasha Banks.

#2/1. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are cousins

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are now known as Los Latharios after WWE opted to allow the real-life cousins to team together on SmackDown. After losing their last names, Angel & Humberto have shown signs of brilliance in the Tag Team Division while also teasing a split in recent weeks.

Humberto & Garza are close in real life and grew up together while pursuing a career in wrestling. Humberto and Garza's father are brothers, making the duo closely related cousins.

Interestingly, both men came to WWE in different ways. Humberto signed for WWE in 2018 after making several appearances for NXT, while Angel didn't join the company until the following year and made his first real impact as part of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

