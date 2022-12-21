Seven NXT Superstars are ready for WWE main roster call-ups, according to Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels believes seven WWE NXT Superstars already have what it takes to appear on Triple H's RAW and SmackDown shows.

As WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Michaels is responsible for overseeing the progress of the company's next top stars in NXT. Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, then decides when the time is right for NXT talents to move to the main roster.

In an interview with Culture State, Michaels named several superstars who are ready for RAW and SmackDown right now:

"I certainly have a lot of people that I think are certainly prepared and at different levels. You've got JD McDonagh, I know everyone talks about Bron Breakker, you've got Tony D'Angelo, The Creed Brothers, from some of our very new, young, fresh talent. You've got Grayson Waller. I think Carmelo Hayes is a guy that can also be seen on the main roster." [13:22 – 13:51]

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the highest-profile name on Michaels' list of future main roster superstars. The 25-year-old is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He previously appeared on RAW alongside his former NXT ally Tommaso Ciampa in March and April.

Shawn Michaels references two SmackDown Superstars as examples to follow

Most main roster superstars appeared on NXT television before debuting on RAW and SmackDown. Brawling Brutes members Pete Dunne, aka Butch, and Ridge Holland have arguably been two of WWE's top breakout stars in 2022.

Shawn Michaels highlighted Dunne and Holland to show that the NXT-to-main roster transition continues to work:

"We've got, right now, a nice variety of people that are ready in different aspects because clearly you never stop learning in this line of work, so they're gonna go up there and continue to grow, just as superstars in the past have done. Pete Dunne, Ridge Holland, a number of people that have started in NXT have gone up there and evolved and gone on to great careers." [13:51 – 14:18]

