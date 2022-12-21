WWE NXT Results: Top star injured after brutal attack; 2 title matches - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (December 20, 2022)

WWE NXT kicked off with a recap of Roxanne Perez winning the NXT Women's Championship. First up was a match between Axiom and Carmelo Hayes.

WWE NXT Results (December 20, 2022): Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes

Axiom got a big dropkick early on before getting the shining wizard knee to the head. After a near fall, Melo came back with a pump kick and a faceplant. Melo hit a crossface but Axiom broke the hold and got a German suplex.

Axiom got an armbar locked in and transitioned to a Triangle Lock, but Melo picked him up and hit a powerbomb to break the hold. Axiom hit a hurricanrana off the top rope, but Trick Williams came up on the apron and dropped him. Melo came back with a dive and picked up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom

Grade: B

Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker and challenged him to a title match tonight after witnessing Perez's unexpected win last week.

Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons on WWE NXT

Lyons attacked Stark before the match, and they brawled their way to the ring before the match kicked off. Stark was in control after taking some early hits but missed a big kick to the head and took some clotheslines and a suplex.

Stark came back with a kick to the head and a dropkick before getting a near fall. Stark hit a springboard move, but Lyons caught her with a kick and hit a Samoan Drop and a Superkick. Stark rolled up Lyons out of nowhere with her feet on the ropes before getting the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Nikkita Lyons

Grade: C

Cora Jade was backstage and said that Perez didn't deserve the title win before being attacked by Wendy Choo.

Briggs and Jensen were at Fallon Henley's bar when Kiana James came in and told Henley that she was about to lose the bar. James said that she paid off Henley's unpaid taxes and challenged her to a match where the winner would get the bar.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley - NXT Women's Tag Team Title match

Toxic Attraction were in control early before Ivy Nile came in and beat everyone else down. After a bit of back and forth, all six women came in and took each other out during a big sequence of kicks before Nile was isolated by Toxic Attraction.

Carter broke up a pin on Nile before Dolin broke a pin on Jayne by Paxley. Nile locked in a hold on Carter in the middle of the ring, but the champ turned it into a pin and picked up the win.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley to retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

Grade: B

Booker T was in an interview with Roxanne Perez, and she recapped her five-year journey to being the NXT Women's Champion.

Apollo Crews was out next and talked about challenging for the NXT Title. Carmelo Hayes came out and said that he was next when it came to challenging for the NXT Championship. They decided to have a match soon to decide.

The New Day gave Pretty Deadly a list of challenges to earn a title match, kind of like a scavenger hunt.

Alba Fyre was backstage when Isla Dawn attacked her with some sort of red mist.

Indi Hartwell vs. Elektera Lopez

Indi got a big boot early on before Lopez got some strikes in. Indi was caught in a headlock in the middle of the ring but managed to break out of it.

Lopez went and undid one of the pads on the turnbuckles to retrieve something. Hartwell took Elektra down, but she hit Indi in the face with what looked like brass knuckles before getting the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez def. Indi Hartwell

Grade: C

Alba Fyre was making her entrance when we saw a cloud of smoke near the ring and Isla Dawn appeared from it. She attacked Fyre and trapped her arm in the steel steeps before smashing it with a baseball bat.

Hank Walker asked Drew Gulak for in-ring advice, and he told Walker to show up for his seminar next week.

The New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen - NXT Tag Title match

Woods and Jensen kicked off the match, and the latter was isolated early on by the champs. Jensen tagged in and got some big clotheslines before getting a double-team move for a near fall.

Kingston got a Poisonrana and the Trouble in Paradise before taking out Jensen with a dive to the outside. Woods was tagged in and got an elbow drop on Briggs in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: The New Day def. Briggs & Jensen to retain the NXT Tag Titles

Grade: B

Grayson Waller was out next and called out Bron Breakker once more before saying that he was going to be the best NXT Champion of all time. Breakker showed up to the arena and walked up to the ring before hitting a spear on Waller.

Breakker was knocked out somehow before Waller got up and took off his jacket, showing that he had an armored vest underneath. Waller posed with the title and stood over the fallen champ as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got two big tag title matches tonight on NXT while Isla Dawn took out Alba Fyre with a brutal attack.

