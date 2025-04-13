Seven WWE stars to return as heels and put the locker room on notice at WrestleMania 41? Potential scenario explored

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 41, is just six nights away. The Showcase of the Immortals this year has a fantastic line up of matches, which includes a main event between a heel John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Since WrestleMania is known for amazing surprises, one big surprise of the night could be a big faction turning heel. The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from the company for the past few months. The group was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown this year, but they haven't made any appearances so far. It now appears that their return could happen at WrestleMania.

The Wyatt Sicks have been babyfaces since their debut last year. However, the latest twist in the tale could be the entire group turning heel along with two new superstars. Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss could also unite with The Wyatt Sicks and eventually turn heel.

Both Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have a known past with Bo Dallas' Uncle Howdy character. WWE even teased Alexa's association with The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown a few weeks back with the constant flickering of TV screens. However, that didn't lead to Little Miss Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks. Similarly, Braun Strowman also has a well-documented past with Bray Wyatt, and now that he isn't advertised for any match at WrestleMania 41, he can show up with The Wyatt Sicks.

The seven-member group can cut a promo at WrestleMania 41 and state that they would be going after every other superstar on RAW to establish their control. The group can issue a threat to WWE CCO Triple H that The Wyatt Sicks have rejuvenated themselves and that they are going to wreak havoc on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss teases her return before WWE WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the women's Elimination Chamber match. Her highly rumored feud with Liv Morgan also didn't go anywhere. However, Bliss has now teased her return before WrestleMania 41.

In her Instragram story, Alexa has said that she would be in Las Vegas this week and would be busy this Friday, seemingly at SmackDown or the Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony. While she didn't hint at her return, the former women's champion could surprisingly show up along with The Wyatt Sicks at the grand event.

