The Wyatt Sicks to return at WrestleMania 41 & add five-time world champion to the group? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks has been away from WWE television since December last year. Despite moving to SmackDown in January this year, the eerie faction hasn't made a single appearance yet. However, WrestleMania 41 could be the place where Uncle Howdy and Co. could return. Rumors have been swirling that they could add a former world champion to their group.

Three-time RAW Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks at The Show of Shows. The speculation arose due to a previous report by WrestleVotes which suggested that WWE was planning to feature the faction in a prominent segment at WrestleMania 41. It also stated that Bliss was considered to be involved in the mix, raising the possibility of her union with the Wyatts.

The company often features entertaining segments between the matches at WrestleMania. This year, The Wyatt Sicks' homecoming could be one of the biggest highlights of the spectacle. During the show, the lights could go out, followed by smoke surrounding the ring. Uncle Howdy and the Wyatts could then be seen standing in the middle of the ring.

Moments later, Alexa Bliss could make her way to the ring and stand next to the sinister faction, officially aligning herself with The Wyatt Sicks. WWE has been teasing Bliss' involvement with Howdy since her return, and WrestleMania is the perfect stage to pull the trigger. A segment of that magnitude happening at The Show of Shows could set the internet abuzz.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the faction at the upcoming spectacle.

The Wyatt Sicks to go after The Judgment Day following WrestleMania?

The Wyatt Sicks' return to WWE television could once again ignite a wave of excitement among fans. Upon its return, Triple H could put the faction in a high-profile feud on the main roster. There is a high chance that Uncle Howdy and his group could target The Judgment Day.

Alexa Bliss has some unfinished business with Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid crushed her WrestleMania dreams twice. She eliminated Bliss from the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. Morgan also went on to eliminate the 33-year-old from the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Therefore, the desire for revenge could still be burning within Little Miss Bliss. After potentially joining the Uncle Howdy-led group, she and the Wyatts could go on a hunt for The Judgment Day on RAW. Such an angle could lead to faction warfare on the red brand.

A high-profile rivalry like this could put The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss in the spotlight after WrestleMania 41. There is a good possibility of it happening, but it is nothing but speculation as of now. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Alexa and the Wyatts.

