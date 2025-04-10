WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, is on the horizon and fans' excitement is at its peak. Over the years, The Show of Shows has witnessed some monumental moments including returns, debuts and more. This year could be the same, as the company has stacked the card with some of the biggest names.

However, some prominent stars could also make a surprise appearance at the show in Las Vegas. WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make WrestleMania 41 a star-studded extravaganza filled with big surprises. From former world champions to legends, there are several names whom Triple H may have kept a secret for now.

Let's discuss 10 unannounced WWE stars who could show up at WrestleMania 41:

#5 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been out of action since competing in an Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. He has been part of two monumental matches in the last two editions of WrestleMania. However, this year, Zayn's status for The Show of Shows is uncertain.

Despite that, the Canadian is unlikely to miss the grand spectacle in Las Vegas. Sami Zayn could have a major role in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther. With the amount of history Zayn has with both superstars, he could return and play a key role in the outcome of this title match.

#4 Asuka & Kairi Sane

Asuka and Kairi Sane have been away from WWE television for quite some time, recovering from injuries. However, rumors have started to circulate regarding their return, especially after they started training at the gym. It appears that their comeback is on the horizon. And what could be a better place than WrestleMania?

The Damage CTRL members might show up during the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. In a shocking twist, the duo could help IYO retain her gold at The Show of Shows. A return of that magnitude could create a thunderous buzz, enough to send the internet in a frenzy.

#3 Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin will make an appearance during the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Texas Rattlesnake will be in town during WrestleMania weekend. Austin was expected to show up at The Showcase of the Immortals last year to save Cody Rhodes in the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Roman Reigns, but it did not happen.

The American Nightmare is once again in a similar situation, with John Cena and The Rock standing against him. Just when Cody Rhodes would be in a plight due to the numbers game, the WWE legend could return to aid him. The Texas Rattlesnake teased an appearance at this year's WrestleMania during an interview with The Schmo last month.

#2 Uncle Howdy & The Wyatt Sicks

Uncle Howdy & The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE programming since January this year. However, a recent report stated that the company was planning to feature the sinister faction in a huge segment at The Show of Shows.

Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy make their presence felt in Las Vegas.

All five superstars might get involved in a compelling segment, that could leave fans in awe. During the show, the lights could go out, followed by smoke surrounding the ring. The Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy, could emerge from the shadows to send a message to the WWE Universe that it is back.

#1 Becky Lynch could return at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for Becky Lynch's return for the last several months. RAW's Netflix debut seemed like the perfect stage for a comeback, but it did not happen. Following that, fans were highly hoping for The Man to come back at the Royal Rumble, but WWE did not pull the trigger there either.

It appears that the company is saving her homecoming for a big stage. WrestleMania is expected to be the place where Big Time Becks finally makes her highly anticipated return. She could show up at the grand spectacle in Las Vegas and confront any superstar, potentially whoever wins the Women's World Championship.

