Several WWE returns confirmed for Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series

Savio Vega was a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast with Nick Hausman, and the former WWE Superstar confirmed that he would be at Survivor Series to be a part of The Undertaker's final farewell festivities.

Vega revealed that he got a call last week on Friday and was asked whether he would like to be a part of The Undertaker's farewell moment. The Bone Street Krew member considers Undertaker to be an excellent friend, and he wasn't going to pass up on the opportunity.

"Yes, I got a call on Friday of last week before I got on the plane to New York City, and I was asked if I'd like to be in this big moment of The Undertaker / Mark Callaway's career. I'll be there as a friend, as a wrestler, and as a BSK member, and when they called me and asked if I'd like to be there, of course, why not? He's my friend. He's a good person. So on the 21st, I'm flying to Orlando, and we're going to be at Survivor Series on the 22nd."

When asked about his role at Survivor Series, Vega stated that he would just be there alongside several other BSK members. Vega revealed the names of fellow BSK members Rikishi, The Godwinns, and The Godfather, and he is eagerly looking forward to spending some time with his crew.

What to expect from Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series?

Savio Vega had several other interesting opinions to share about The Undertaker's retirement, MLW's restart, BSK, and much more during the interview.

Savio Vega won't be the only wrestling personality to appear at Survivor Series as WWE has lined up a star-studded lineup for the PPV. PWInsider reported that Kane would also be at the PPV on November 22nd, and that was always expected to happen as The Big Red Machine is The Undertaker's storyline brother.

Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series will be a memorable moment, and the fans should gear up for some big surprises.