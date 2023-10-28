Shane McMahon is entertaining but can't wrestle, legendary manager says

Shane McMahon has competed in more than 100 matches throughout his WWE career. In a recent podcast episode, legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest assessment of Vince McMahon's son as an in-ring competitor.

WWE fans have not seen Shane McMahon on television since he suffered a torn quadriceps muscle in an impromptu WrestleMania 39 match against The Miz. As a wrestler, the 53-year-old is known for his high-tempo style and daredevil stunts.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell did not hold back when analyzing the former on-screen authority figure's in-ring ability:

"Shane McMahon, he's like on the top tier of the sh**s. He had a good entrance. He'd dance around, he'd do all this. He was kind of exciting, watching him going to the ring, but most of his career was like the last time I saw him where he broke his ankle. He tried to do this spot with The Miz, right? He tried to do a leapfrog, but he broke his ankle, and I hate he broke his ankle." [1:37:45 – 1:38:28]

Shane McMahon performed as a part-time wrestler between 1998 and 2009 before returning to WWE in 2016. He has competed in seven WrestleMania matches, including a Hell in a Cell bout against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

Dutch Mantell explains how Vince McMahon helped Shane McMahon

Many fans view Vince McMahon's Mr. McMahon persona as one of the greatest villains in wrestling history. In 2001, Shane was arguably the most popular he had ever been when he defeated his father at WrestleMania 17.

Dutch Mantell believes Vince McMahon helped his son by booking the family storyline more than two decades ago:

"If he was in a story with Vince, yeah, he had some heat on him, he had something you could do with him, but it wasn't related to his wrestling. It was related to his heritage and being somewhat canned to Vince. Vince had so much heat, his excess heat he could just throw off on his son, and Shane would have a lot more than guys [who] go to the ring and work for it." [1:38:51 – 1:39:22]

Mantell also gave his take on whether WWE pipes in loud boos whenever Dominik Mysterio talks on the microphone.

What do you make of Shane McMahon as a wrestler? Let us know in the comments section below.

