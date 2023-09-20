Shane McMahon has no power in WWE? Know about his ventures outside

Shane McMahon hasn't been active in the ring or behind the scenes in WWE for a while. However, he keeps himself busy now that he is no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion's executives.

Shane McMahon has had no powers in WWE for some time now. He served as the company's Executive Vice President of Global Media and was previously involved with the creative and decision-making process. In 2010, he resigned from his position.

Shane returned to a backstage role in 2019 as a producer but, in 2022, was let go after his involvement with that year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He attempted to make several changes, which did not sit right with many stars and his father, Vince McMahon.

WWE was bought by Endeavor this year and recently merged with the UFC, where they are now known as TKO Group Holdings. While Vince remains an essential entity in the new company, Shane still has no on-screen or backstage role.

Shane McMahon founded China Broadband Inc. in 2004 and became its CEO in 2010. That same year, he held the exact position for You on Demand, now known as Ideanomics. He stepped down from the post in 2013 and has held various roles since; he is currently the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

What other major business venture did Shane McMahon have in mind?

Shane at Royal Rumble 2022

It's unsurprising that, just like his father, Shane is also business-minded and had plans to buy a major promotion in the past. As it turns out, the 53-year-old enjoyed mixed martial arts even before the WWE-UFC merger.

Dana White revealed that Shane wanted to buy UFC in the past but failed to get his father's approval. This decision may be confusing in hindsight, but The Ultimate Fighting Championship was not as successful then as it is today.

"Vince McMahon, from what I hear, his son Shane wanted to buy the UFC. Vince had the opportunity to buy it. And Vince said, 'Yeah. No. We're not gonna buy it.' Vince could have bought this thing and just put it on the shelf. Or Vince could have bought it and let his son [run it]."

What happened during Shane McMahon's WWE return this year?

Shane-O-Mac returned to the Stamford-based promotion this year despite a reported falling out with his father. At WrestleMania 39, he shocked fans by challenging The Miz to an impromptu match.

Unfortunately for Shane, he suffered an injury where he tore his quad muscles. Still, the match was saved after Snoop Dogg stepped in and quickly defeated The A-Lister.

Have we seen the last of Shane McMahon in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

