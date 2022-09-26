What does former WWE Superstar Shane McMahon currently do?

Shane McMahon has been working with WWE since he was 15, starting in their warehouse, where he filled merchandise orders. He began his on-screen career as a referee and eventually worked as a producer, announcer, and even wrestler for his father's company.

However, things went sour between Vince McMahon and Shane earlier this year after the Royal Rumble. The former WWE CEO was reported to have made the decision to part ways with his son following the latter's involvement as a backstage producer in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. According to Fightful, Shane "attempted to make too many changes" to the marquee match, which also did not sit well with many stars.

Shane's departure from the company has raised the question of what the former Hardcore Champion is up to these days. Well, we have the answer for you right here.

Shane McMahon does not currently hold any executive positions in WWE. In August 2021, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Ideanomics, a company that was founded by him and focuses on developing electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group.

WWE Veteran Dr. Tom Prichard recently shared his thoughts on Shane McMahon's in-ring work

While Shane-O-Mac was not an established wrestler like others, he had his fair share of competitive matches. Shane wrestled his first match in 1998 against Mankind and is known for his high-risk wrestling style.

Tom Prichard, who was Shane's trainer during his early days, opened up about his wrestling style on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. Prichard pointed out that Shane McMahon had a passion for wrestling and always wanted to try new things.

"He's got a passion for it. I would say he is insane, and he is crazy, but we're all insane and crazy," stated Tom Prichard. "He had a passion for it. He didn't just want to go out there and have a match, he wanted to try the Van-Daminator, and he wanted to try all these things. He wanted to steal the show. He had the opportunity, so he was going to go out there and do it. It was just there in his heart. It was in his head."

While Shane-O-Mac may not be the most technical wrestler, his matches always used to excite fans as he did not shy away from taking bumps. He was last seen inside the squared circle at Royal Rumble where he participated in the Royal Rumble match. He was eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

