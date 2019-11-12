Shane McMahon reveals WCW locker room reaction when informed about Vince McMahon buying the company

Shane makes a shocking reveal

The latest edition of WWE Table For Three features Shane McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard.

At one point during the conversation, Shane went into detail on what was the atmosphere inside the WCW locker room when he came in and announced that Vince McMahon had purchased the promotion. As per Shane, the reaction of WCW wrestlers was a mixed bag of emotions.

"I was volunteered. My dad says 'I got a plane, go down there and take care of this', and I was like 'thanks!' When we got there and we landed, we come in, and then I was like, 'Alright, here we go' and I'm walking in and there were a lot of guys in the dressing room that I knew, obviously.

"And something along the lines of, I said 'Those who are going to be onboard are, with open arms, welcome... those who don't, okay we completely understand your position, we respect that as well, but right now just to let you guys all know that WWE has purchased WCW.'

"That's the first time they heard it, because everyone was like, 'Man!' When I looked around that room, faces you know... and some were awestruck, some were shocked, some angry, like you can see, and I was like 'I'm going outta here!'"

