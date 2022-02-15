Hot rumor or fact? Shane McMahon's plan to bring disgruntled WWE wrestlers to invade AEW!

Shane McMahon has left WWE and allegedly upset many important talents at this year's Royal Rumble. It's reported he also managed to get into a heated argument with his father Vincent Kennedy McMahon. That's a totally wrong move! It doesn't matter if you are just an employee or even the boss's son. If you get on his bad side you are just like any other worker in WWE. You will become a victim of his famously piercing phrase: "You're fired!"

There has been speculation that Shane O' Mac won't let this termination go without some sort of vengeful payback. At times throughout the years we have seen him distance himself from his family and battle fiercely against them. He's got a strong ego and a red hot temper.

If Shane McMahon wants to extract the highest level of revenge for being let go, perhaps going to AEW would most likely do the trick. The WWE doesn't consider AEW legitimate competition, but deep down they know AEW keeps drawing huge TV ratings and impressive live gates.

Although there is little to no chance Shane will wind up in AEW, there was a comment from the company's CEO and President Tony Khan recently where he told reporters:

"I’d certainly take a call from Shane McMahon. I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know."

Added to the equation is the large number of current disgruntled wrestlers fired from WWE in recent months. If Shane wanted to recruit a battalion of them to go into AEW, it would rock the wrestling world.

"It wouldn't just rock it, it would turn the wrestling world over and change it forever," Dave LaGreca, the creator and main host of the Sirius XM show 'Busted Open' told me. "It would be the biggest shock equal to or more so to when Hulk Hogan turned heel or when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash invaded WCW."

Keith Elliott Greenberg is a former WWF Magazine writer and an author of both wrestling and non-wrestling related books. He has been around the entire McMahon family during his multi-year tenure at the company's official publication. Keith follows nearly every wrestling promotion and is quite the historian. I thought he would have a very interesting perspective on Shane potentially looking for revenge and perhaps going to AEW. Here are his very interesting analytical comments:

"People need to realize this is not the first time Shane McMahon has raised a militia to take on his father and his father's company. People still talk about the WCW-ECW invasion years ago and how it threw WWE off its game. That was all due to Shane. Don't think that Shane wasn't planning this for a long time. Unlike any other people in a power position at WWE, Shane has been in the ring with some of the wrestlers that were recently let go. He knows their destructive potential very well.

"Let's look at WrestleMania XXXVII. Shane went against Braun Strowman in a brutal cage match. Now just imagine the 'Monster Among Men' and Shane McMahon coming back together to do more damage than AEW could ever handle. Remember Braun started out in Bray Wyatt's 'family.' This could be the start of a new family with Shane in charge. He could also bring in Ember Moon and Nia Jax to dominate the AEW Women's division. There are so many possibilities."

Hardcore icon and wrestling historian Tommy Dreamer is currently a regular guest host on Busted Open Radio. He has studied the Shane McMahon situation and has some must-read thoughts:

"If Shane McMahon led a stable of wrestlers into AEW he could call it 'McMoney Inc!' Shane would be the front man. His 'Monster' and enforcer would be Adam Scherr [formerly known as Braun Strowman]. Flanked by his side would be Killer Kross. His tag team would consist of Mark and Jay Briscoe, and his silent show stealer like Bobby Eaton was for the Dangerous Alliance, would be Buddy Murphy. It would wreak havoc on AEW and force groups of AEW wrestlers to unite for the sole purpose of keeping AEW out of Shane's clutches."

Personally, I would love to see this happen. I get goosebumps just thinking of Shane and his army of ex-WWE wrestlers unexpectedly charging into the ring and battling all of AEW's roster. Braun Strowman vs. Wardlow, Ember Moon vs. Dr. Britt Baker, the matchmaking possibilities could be endless should Shane McMahon ever make the jump to Tony Khan's promotion!

