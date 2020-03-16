Shane McMahon tells UFC legend to "call him" to join WWE

Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon hasn't been a part of WWE television in recent months, but he is still very much a part of WWE as is expected if you're the boss's son. Shane recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he was asked about UFC legend Chuck Liddell's interest in joining WWE.

Shane replied to the question, stating that all Liddell needed to do was call him:

“I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a ring. Of course, I’d love to do that with Chuck. That’d be awesome.”

Liddell, a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, recently spoke of his interest in joining WWE and trying his hand in professional wrestling:

“Of course, yeah, I’d still do WWE, I’d still do pro wrestling. That’d be a lot of fun. I’d like that.”

The 50-year-old is one of the MMA greats who helped popularise the sport and had incredible matches with yet another MMA legend, Randy Couture.

Tito Ortiz, another of Liddell's former opponents in MMA, also recently expressed his desire of joining WWE. Ortiz was even spotted in WWE's Performance Center sometime last month, which sparked rumors of him joining WWE. Unlike Liddell, though, Ortiz has been briefly involved in pro wrestling.