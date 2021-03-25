Shawn Michaels adds new stipulation to title match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center, the NXT Universe was treated to a surprise when WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels walked into the building unannounced.

The Heartbreak Kid's theme blared over the speakers when Jordan Devlin had a staredown with his TakeOver: Stand & Deliver opponent Santos Escobar. Michaels said nothing, slid a ladder inside the ring between the two superstars, and then left after making his intentions clear.

You know me, just happy to lend a helping hand.... or a ladder whenever I can! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT https://t.co/qsI1UwDVNe — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 25, 2021

Michaels even responded to WWE's tweet regarding the situation and wittily said that he is happy to lend a helping hand or ladder when he can.

Ladder match for NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Tensions have been rising over the past few weeks between Devlin and Escobar, with the latter refuting The Irish Ace's claim to be the true champion. To settle the dispute, the two men will face-off on Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in a championship unification match.

If the stakes weren't already high enough, now that the match is going to have ladders included in it it will no doubt be a physical affair.

It even traces back to a similar moment in WWE history when Michaels himself faced off against Razor Ramon in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X.

It remains to be seen who will walk out as the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion on the second night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8.