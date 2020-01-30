Shawn Michaels comments on NXT Superstar's innovative entrance

Shawn Michaels himself is renowned for his grand entrances

This week's episode of WWE NXT witnessed newcomer Shotzi Blackheart coming to the ring riding a miniature tank for her match against Deonna Purrazzo. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to comment about Blackheart's entrance where he added that he remembered his first time in a tank.

Well, well, well... That brings me back. @Shotziblack in a tank? I remember my first time in a tank... #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 30, 2020

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Since debuting for NXT, Shotzi Blackheart has been on a roll. She eliminated Shayna Baszler from a Battle Royal match two weeks ago in an episode of the Black and Gold brand and then again put on a good fight against the former two-time NXT Women's Champion last week even though she lost.

This week she competed against The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo. Blackheart hit Purrazzo with a senton splash from the top rope and followed it with a cover to get the pinfall victory.

What did Shawn Michaels mean in his tweet?

In his tweet, Shawn Micheals praised Blackheart's entrance with the mini tank and added that it brought back some memories.

What the Heartbreak Kid probably meant by that was the time when Michaels and Triple H as a part of D-Generation X came riding out on a tank for their match at SummerSlam in 2009 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.