Shawn Michaels or Logan Paul: Who did it better at WrestleMania? Social media weighs in

Mimicking Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from several years ago, Logan Paul captivated the WWE Universe with his entrance at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick topped it up with an incredible performance against Seth Rollins. Fans on Twitter are buzzing after the hard-fought match, with many notable spots.

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in California paid tribute to the 1996 version of the event, which also happened to be in California. Headlined by the WWE Championship 60-minute Iron Man match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, WrestleMania XII witnessed one of the greatest matches of all time. HBK defeated Hart in a sudden death scenario, capturing the WWE Title, but his entry remains etched in the hearts of fans forever.

Instead of his normal entry, Michaels ziplined from the top of the roof and dropped into the ring. An almost similar incident occurred tonight as Logan Paul made his entry at WrestleMania 39. Instead of dropping in the ring, he was put on the entrance ramp from where he made his entry with a 'Prime' drink mascot which happened to be KSI.

Check out how WWE fans on Twitter reacted to Logan Paul paying homage to HBK with his entrance at The Show of Shows. Some appreciated the act, while others were critical in their opinions.

They recreated the famous Shelton Benjamin sweet chin music spot! I’m 100% okay with Logan Paul just being a Shawn Michaels tribute wrestler.They recreated the famous Shelton Benjamin sweet chin music spot! #Wrestlemania I’m 100% okay with Logan Paul just being a Shawn Michaels tribute wrestler.They recreated the famous Shelton Benjamin sweet chin music spot! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/Ll5qKHIxcR

Blake @BMeek23 Logan Paul coming in on a zip line, like Shawn Michaels is fantastic. Logan Paul coming in on a zip line, like Shawn Michaels is fantastic.

2. Seth Rollins never misses at WrestleMania. 🍿



3. Seth Rollins is the modern day Shawn Michaels when it comes to putting on classics 🍿



#Wrestlemania Can we all just agree on three things.1. @WWERollins @LoganPaul put on a clinic 🍿2. Seth Rollins never misses at WrestleMania. 🍿3. Seth Rollins is the modern day Shawn Michaels when it comes to putting on classics 🍿 Can we all just agree on three things. 1. @WWERollins v @LoganPaul put on a clinic 🍿2. Seth Rollins never misses at WrestleMania. 🍿3. Seth Rollins is the modern day Shawn Michaels when it comes to putting on classics 🍿#Wrestlemania

WrestleMania 39 was extra special for The Maverick as he recently turned 28 years old. He put on a brave performance despite taking out KSI with a splash on the announcer's table and hurting himself badly in the process.

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul with a clinical finish

The YouTube sensation seemed to be on a mission to destroy Seth Rollins. He kicked out at two despite getting multiple pedigrees and superkicks and even survived the aftermath of some high-flying moves going wrong. Ultimately, his risk-taking ability in the show cost him the match.

In the climax, Logan Paul took to the top rope to seemingly deliver an axe handle, but Seth Rollins countered his attempt with a superkick reminiscent of HBK's Sweet Chin Music finisher.

The Visionary capitalized with a Curb Stomp and got a three count. It took a lot of tactics and resilience from the former world champion to put down his rival.

WrestleMania 39 could be the last appearance for Paul in WWE if the company decides not to renew his contract.

However, The Maverick is positive that he will get contracted to Titanland another time. His current impressive performance also makes his re-entry to the main roster a huge possibility.

