Shawn Michaels picks Current WWE Superstars he'd like to work with in the ring

Two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently revealed which young WWE stars of today he would like to work with.

HBK is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, having won multiple world titles as well as having mainly evented WrestleMania on more than one occasion. Today, the former WWE Champion is looking to craft the talent of the future as the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Shawn Michaels named many of the young stars from WWE's third brand, NXT, as performers who he would be open to getting in the ring in some capacity.

"I’m also a fan of Bron (Breakker), he’s got such tenacity and energy it would be hard to not wanna get in there (the ring) with him and see what you can do. But Carmelo (Hayes), I think Nathan Frazier’s fantastic, Wes Lee. Also look I think I’d have a wonderful time out there with Julius and Brutus (Creed) because again there are times where I feel like if I can get in there and help them feel a certain way and just get them to really unload and have fun. They’re such focused athletes, which is tremendous, but there are times I would love to be able to go out with a lot of them to be perfectly honest." From 14:50 to 15:30

Listen to the full interview below:

While a match is most likely out of the question for the 57 year old, Michaels has made various appearances on NXT as of late as an on-screen authority figure and would therefore be able to interact with the show's biggest talents should he wish to.

Bron Breakker on working with Shawn Michaels

One person who has thrived under the learning tree of HBK is the current NXT Champion, Bron Breakker. Who prior to his debut in October 2020, had little to no wrestling experience whatsoever.

Speaking with Jim Varsallone, Bron was asked for his opinion on Shawn Michaels and what it’s been like to work with HBK in NXT.

"I love Shawn Michaels, man, he is wonderful to work for, just absolutely fantastic. I cannot say enough good things, it has been such a wonderful experience getting to work for him." H/T Inside The Ropes

Bron Breakker is looking to use many of the lessons that Shawn Michaels has taught him as he will defend the NXT Championship in a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov on Saturday, October 22nd.

How well has Shawn Michaels done as the head booker for NXT this past year? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes