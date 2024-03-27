Shawn Michaels needs to bring back four-time WWE world champion after 222 days following star's sudden retirement

WWE has been featuring some of the most dramatic storylines in the company's history this WrestleMania season. The latest angle booked by the company saw Ridge Holland stepping away from pro wrestling, leaving many fans curious following the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Several online are wondering if Holland hung his boots legitimately or if it was just part of a storyline. WWE NXT head booker Shawn Michaels could capitalize on this opportunity by bringing Sheamus to the developmental brand. The Celtic Warrior is a close friend of Holland and could help Michaels in persuading him to return to the ring.

Sheamus would bring a lot of attention to NXT

Sheamus has been with WWE for over a decade and is one of the most well-known stars among the company's fans. The Stamford-based promotion sending him down to NXT would help them create more buzz for the brand, and it would surely get more fans to tune in, as they have not seen The Celtic Warrior in the ring since last August.

A reunion of The Brawling Brutes in NXT would spark the interest of many fans as the faction disbanded after Sheamus got injured last summer.

An NXT run could help Sheamus reinvent his character

Since NXT was rebranded in 2021, the white and gold brand shifted from purely focusing on wrestling to helping stars find suitable gimmicks for themselves while also polishing their in-ring skills.

Sheamus is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world right now, and he manages to put on enthralling matches whenever he steps inside the ring. He may also need to brush up on his character work since he has been away from the ring for a while now.

Joining NXT for a couple of months and working under Shawn Michaels instead of Triple H may help the four-time world champion find a new gimmick for himself, which may take him to new heights once he returns to the main roster.

Sheamus could help the rookies in NXT

Sheamus has over twenty years of experience in the pro wrestling business. He is praised by the majority of his opponents and was picked by Edge to be his last opponent in WWE.

The Stamford-based promotion is preparing the next generation of stars in NXT, and working with The Celtic Warrior would be very beneficial for them. He could help them improve their in-ring skills and guide them about what awaits them on the main roster.

Sheamus was honored to mentor Ridge Holland in WWE

Sheamus joined forces with Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne in 2021 to form The Brawling Brutes. The trio was on fire in 2022 during their feud with Imperium, which featured a series of entertaining matches between the two factions.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Celtic Warrior spoke about mentoring Ridge Holland in WWE and how he was proud of himself for it.

"Ridge came up first. I had a very similar look, I was doing the kind of, you know, the gimmick, the Sheamey character, you know. And Ridge had the Peaky Blinders look and it just, you know, it just fit for both of us. And he was put under my wing. So, my job is to make him as good as possible and help him get his feet wet as quick as possible, you know, find himself comfortable. And mentoring, for me it’s an incredible honor."

After the forty-six-year-old veteran got injured last August, Pete Dunne formed New Catch Republic with Tyler Bate, and Ridge Holland went to WWE NXT.

