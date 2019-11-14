Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley respond to Bayley for her actions on tonight's episode of NXT

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 13:55 IST SHARE

Bayley took out Baszler on tonight's episode of NXT

In the main event of WWE NXT, Mia Yim and Io Shirai took part in a violent WarGames Advantage ladder match which saw Shirai emerging as the winner after NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray interfered and threw Yim off the ladder. It was later confirmed by WWE that Kay Lee Ray had been chosen as the final member of NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler's team.

However, in the early hours of the show, an unknown assailant took out Rhea Ripley and members of her team along with members of Team Baszler. The person in question was later revealed to be SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley who also attacked Baszler with a chair towards the end of the show.

Bayley later took to Twitter to affirm that she was the one behind the attacks. She also added that the victims should thank Triple H and Baszler for her actions, implying that it was done in retribution for Baszler's attacks on Bayley over the past few weeks on SmackDown. The Queen of Spades and The Nightmare did not hold back and got back at Bayley on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley said that she does not care about Bayley's new change in attitude and promised that she will pay for her actions.

I don’t care who you think you have become... You will pay for everything you have done. 👹 https://t.co/R6EityMyyv — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 14, 2019

Shayna Baszler simply forewarned Bayley for their Triple Threat match at Survivor Series that also involves Beckly Lynch.

You’ll see, the pleasure will be all mine... https://t.co/yqpYgSiENY — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) November 14, 2019

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!