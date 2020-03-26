Shayna Baszler on WrestleMania match with Becky Lynch: I need to show fans a bit of reality

Becky Lynch has had a history-breaking reign as RAW Women's Champion. It's been almost a full year since she pinned Ronda Rousey to win the title in the first-ever all-women main event at WrestleMania 35.

It's a rare accomplishment these days to carry a Championship from one WrestleMania to the next, but that's exactly what The Man will do.

On the weekend of April 4th, Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

This is a rivalry that has had a slow and personal build dating back to before Survivor Series last year. Baszler got a huge victory for NXT in the main event of Survivor Series, but she defeated Bayley to get that win. After the bout was over, Becky Lynch put Baszler through a table.

Now several months later, Baszler finally gets to take on The Man one on one, on the Grandest Stage of Them All. In a Q&A with WWE UK, the Queen of Spades said this match with Lynch isn't so much about the RAW Women's Championship, as it is about sending a message.

“It’ll crush Becky Lynch. She wants to talk about my whole life being a lie? …I think fans that aren’t familiar with the way that I wrestle, I’m here to show them a little bit of reality. This is what’s real. This is what really happens if you get in a fight with someone that you shouldn’t. This is how it works. This is what happens when you put a small animal in a lions dens and the lion wants to play with its food. This is reality... I have a burden that I need to show what reality is and if I have that Title everyone's forced to look at it.”

Will Baszler finally be able to end the reign of The Man? Or will Becky Lynch once again find a way to stay on top of the RAW Women's division? Find out at WrestleMania 36 starting Saturday, April 4th at 7 PM EST.