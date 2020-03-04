Shayna Baszler reacts to Becky Lynch's look on WWE RAW
On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler picked up a dominant win over Kairi Sane in her debut match on the Red show.
WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch came out during the match and took a seat near announcer Jerry Lawler. She went on to wear The King's crown on her head as the match continued. Baszler attacked Sane post-match as The Man yelled at her from the announce table.
Soon after, Lynch posted a tweet on her official Twitter handle featuring a picture of herself wearing the crown and raising her Championship. Baszler responded to Lynch's tweet and dubbed her as being "a parody of a champion".
Hours before this exchange, Lynch and Baszler engaged in another Twitter war which saw the former reminding The Queen of Spades that Elimination Chamber is looming closer.
Baszler targeted Lynch a short while ago on Monday Night RAW and bit her on the neck in a disturbing visual. This Sunday, a Women's Elimination Chamber match will take place at the namesake PPV, with the winner bagging an opportunity at Lynch's RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.
Baszler is hell-bent on winning the whole thing to finally get a shot at Lynch's belt but she will have to go through five women inside the hellish structure to punch a ticket to The Show of Shows.
