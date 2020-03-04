Shayna Baszler reacts to Becky Lynch's look on WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler picked up a dominant win over Kairi Sane in her debut match on the Red show.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch came out during the match and took a seat near announcer Jerry Lawler. She went on to wear The King's crown on her head as the match continued. Baszler attacked Sane post-match as The Man yelled at her from the announce table.

Soon after, Lynch posted a tweet on her official Twitter handle featuring a picture of herself wearing the crown and raising her Championship. Baszler responded to Lynch's tweet and dubbed her as being "a parody of a champion".

You’ve become a parody of a champion. https://t.co/GQs7tEi5AE — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 3, 2020

Hours before this exchange, Lynch and Baszler engaged in another Twitter war which saw the former reminding The Queen of Spades that Elimination Chamber is looming closer.

KWEEEEEN, you better step up for the Elimination Chamber. pic.twitter.com/2cGrU9NrbM — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 3, 2020

Baszler targeted Lynch a short while ago on Monday Night RAW and bit her on the neck in a disturbing visual. This Sunday, a Women's Elimination Chamber match will take place at the namesake PPV, with the winner bagging an opportunity at Lynch's RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Baszler is hell-bent on winning the whole thing to finally get a shot at Lynch's belt but she will have to go through five women inside the hellish structure to punch a ticket to The Show of Shows.