Shayna Baszler reveals why she is happy with WrestleMania 36 going ahead without fans

Baszler is set to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

It is set to be her first-ever WrestleMania match!

WWE have announced that WrestleMania 36 will be taking place at the Performance Centre this year. The show of shows was set to take place at Tampa Bay but had to be shifted to the WWE training ground due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The reaction from the WWE Universe has been mixed, but Shayna Baszler is happy about it. The former NXT Champion is set to have her first-ever WrestleMania match this year, and she will be taking on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Baszler claims that with no audience in the arena during WrestleMania 36 would be perfect for her. She wants the WWE Universe to hear the sounds of Becky's tendons ripping and her bones cracking and snapping. Becky won the title back at WrestleMania 35 and no one has managed to beat her.

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020

The Queen of Spades has an impressive MMA career behind her and is one of the most feared women inside the ring. She earned her opportunity at facing Becky with an impressive performance at the Elimination Chamber.

She managed to eliminate every single other woman in the match – Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Asuka. It was the first-time ver that a participant was able to eliminate every other competitor in the Elimination Chamber.