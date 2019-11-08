Shayna Baszler reveals why she mentioned Ronda Rousey in her promo against Becky Lynch

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 01:34 IST

MMA Four Horsewomen

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Newsweek to discuss the black-and-gold brand invading RAW and SmackDown, her Survivor Series match against Becky Lynch and Bayley, why she namedropped Ronda Rousey on RAW and a lot of other topics.

Shayna Baszler on mentioning Ronda Rousey

The former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and the current NXT Women's Champion share a bond owing to their mixed martial arts background. For the similar reason, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are referred to be the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

While The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her WWE debut directly on the main roster, Shayna Baszler attempted to conquer NXT. In the interview, The Queen of Spades agreed that the mainstream audience may not know about her dominating NXT run and only consider her to be someone who is associated with Ronda Rousey.

We talk about the mainstream audience maybe not knowing exactly who we are. But [if] there's one thing that people who do watch RAW and SmackDown know it's that I'm Ronda's friend. And believe me, we share in each other's success and celebrate with each other like normal friends do. But I've always wanted to make it very clear that she does her thing I do mine. (H/T: Wrestlinginc)

Being aware of the fact that Rousey lost to Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania, Shayna Baszler mentioned her friend during the promo to make sure that The Man doesn't take her too lightly.

I just want to make it clear from day one that we're friends, but you're dealing with a whole different animal. Just because you're prepared for one doesn't mean you're prepared [for the other]. And I don't just mean Becky, I mean the audience. Just because they know [Ronda] doesn't mean they are prepared for me.

NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019

Just one night before she squares off against Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series, Shayna Baszler is set to participate in the first-ever women's WarGames match.

At the NXT Takeover: WarGames event, she will join forces with Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and one more female Superstar to take on the team of Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox.

