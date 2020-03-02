Shayna Baszler to make WWE RAW debut against 3-time Champion

Shayna Baszler and Asuka is bound to be a must-watch encounter

At Elimination Chamber 2020, six female Superstars are all set to collide inside the hellish structure with the winner getting a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler will take on Asuka, as per a recent update on WWE's official website. Fans might be aware that both these women are a part of Sunday's Elimination Chamber match.

Baszler is one of the most destructive forces to ever have stepped foot in a WWE ring. She enjoyed a lengthy and dominant NXT Women's title reign, and put down Superstars one after the other, before finally being defeated by Rhea Ripley.

Asuka, on the other hand, is one of the most decorated Champions in the history of NXT and her undefeated NXT Women's title reign turned her into a bigger star than she was, before heading to WWE years ago.

Although Asuka's star fizzled out a bit soon after she made her way to the main roster, The Empress of Tomorrow has managed to hold her own and has held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles for a long while at this point in time.