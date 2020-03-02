Matt Hardy reveals when he is going to provide an update on his WWE contract status

Matt Hardy

WWE veteran Matt Hardy has been the talk of the town ever since he was attacked by fellow WWE Superstar Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW.

Hardy has been posting cryptic messages via his official Twitter handle and many fans believe that he will be jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling and be revealed as "The Exalted One".

The 45-year-old has now posted another tweet, in which he confirmed that he will post an update revealing his official WWE contract status at midnight. Check out the tweet below:

At midnight, a BRAND NEW #ThoughtsFromTheThrone will premiere & I’ll update everyone on my official WWE contract status, as well as reveal when the series finale of #FreeTheDELETE starts this week.



12:00 A.M. 3/2/20 on https://t.co/822EmLZ8XZ — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2020

Hardy has enjoyed quite an incredible career and has proven his mettle in WWE as well as outside the global pro-wrestling powerhouse. He was recently attacked by Orton after he confronted The Viper for brutalizing WWE Hall of Famer Edge following the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV.

Hardy hasn't been used much on the main roster over the past few months, and he has expressed his discontent with his position on social media. His wife Reby recently dubbed his storyline with Orton as 'trash'. With his contract set to expire in a matter of hours, we'll finally learn whether he will stay with WWE or move elsewhere.